For St. John the Baptist's Rhiannon Dugre, bowling runs in her family.

“I have been bowling with my dad for a while now,” Dugre said. “He used to bowl when he was in high school and he got me into it. He’s pretty much taught me how to bowl, he’s given me all the mechanics on how to do it and where I need to hit. It was just a matter of putting it all together.”

Dugre was able to put it together on Thursday at the CHSAA girls bowling individual championships as she rolled a 550 series, the highest of the event at Garden City Lanes. She threw a 198 in the final game to secure the first-place finish.

“I was really shocked,” Dugre said. “I didn’t think I was going to win because I’m only a sophomore and this is my first year at individuals. I knew what I had to do, it was just a matter of doing it on different lanes. We had to switch between lanes every game and it was difficult, but I was able to pull it off.”

Kellenberg’s Alexis Kotanidis also came away with some hardware, as she rolled a 201 in Game 1, the highest game of the championship.

“All of these girls are great, and I would have never assumed that I would make it this far,” Kotanidis said. “I feel really honored and appreciate being out here.”

Kotanidis also won the award for high-game, when she rolled a 211 in this event as a freshman two years ago. She was also a crucial piece in the Firebirds’ third straight CHSAA team title, which took place a week ago on Feb. 7.

“It’s been hectic a lot, it’s been crazy,” Kotanidis said. “A lot of people assume that since we won the team title the past two years that we would be able to do it again, but it’s not that easy. Despite all that, the season ended on a high note.”