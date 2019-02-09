After feeling extremely under the weather on Friday, Hewlett’s Samantha Lipson wasn’t sure if she was even going to be able make it to Saturday’s Nassau girls bowling individual championship.

“It was horrible, I had a fever that went up to 101 and it finally broke at 1 o’clock [Friday],” Lipson said. “I slept the entire day and today [Saturday] I woke up today feeling so tired and wondered if I really wanted to bowl. I told myself I should because it was a commitment that I decided to have.”

Not only did Lipson tough it out, she outperformed the rest of the competition.

Lipson bowled a 257, the high-game of the day, in Game 3 of a 1,123 six-game series at Garden City Lanes to finish first at the championship and secure a spot on the Nassau All-Star team.

“I felt really rundown earlier in the day and I still do,” Lipson said afterward. “I knew I just had to push through and continue. Finishing first is a huge accomplishment for only being a sophomore.”

Five other bowlers will be joining Lipson on the team, and will represent Nassau at the state championship in Syracuse, March 8-10.

Sari Arrow (Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK) was second with a 1,086 series, Brillian Soedarmasto (Division) finished third with 1,052 total pins, Olivia Chan (Syosset) placed fourth with 1,011, Jennifer Taggart (MacArthur) came in fifth with 990 and Arianna Fracchioni (Clarke) earned the last spot with 980.

As a freshman, Soedarmasto finished the regular season with the highest average in the county with a 193.7. When her coach let her know, she was at a loss for words.

“I was shocked when I found out," Soedarmasto said. "There are so many talented bowlers in the county and I didn't expect to do it.”

Arrow, a senior, has come close each of the last two years to making the team, and only missed out by seven pins last season.

“This is my fifth time bowling at the counties and the fifth time is a charm apparently,” Arrow said, laughing. “In the past I have finished in seventh place and it was devastating. Since this is my last shot it means the world to me to have done it. I have put so much into this sport and this has been my best season yet. I’m so glad that I finished it this way. It’s truly a dream come true."