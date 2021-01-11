Joe Gallagher and his Seaford boys bowling teammates were aware of the opportunity they faced on Monday — the first match of high school winter sports.

"It’s crazy," he said, "that we’re lucky enough to do this."

The Vikings opened the 2021 campaign with an 8-3 win against Division at South Levittown Lanes.

Seaford won Game 1,791-714, and Game 2, 819-656. Division took Game 3, 768-707. Seaford captured the last two points for total wood (2,317-2,138).

Casey Fjellstad paced the Vikings with games of 201, 235, and 188 for a 624 series. Joe Ledesky added a 210 in Game 2 of a 569 series, and Joe Gallagher had a 201 in Game 1 in a 565 series. Nick Abbate had a 207 in Game 1.

For Division, Joe Pesco had a 565 series and Ryan Klass had a 548 series.

Said Gallagher: "I can’t even remember the last time we lost a singular game [in the regular season]."

"I don’t know," said teammate Pete Weber, "but we have to bounce back."

Still, coach Mike Burns saw mostly positives for his Vikings.

"For this being the first match, I think their performance was amazing," he said. "However, I think they’d tell you they could do better, but they did a terrific job."

Seaford has its sights set on a county championship, which is the best it can do as the state bowling championships were canceled for a second straight season.

"That [a state championship] would have been the main goal of this team," said Gallagher, a senior captain. "But now that can’t happen, so obviously we’d like to win [a Nassau championship]."

Gallagher realizes that he and his teammates also have another objective.

"[Being the first sports season] also puts a responsibility on our backs because we’re the test subjects, pretty much," he said. "We have to stay safe."