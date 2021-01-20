TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBowling

Seaford's Joey Gallagher proves he's one of the best bowlers on Long Island

Seaford's Joey Gallagher gets congratulated after a

Seaford's Joey Gallagher gets congratulated after  a strike in boys bowling match against Island Trees. He had a 629 series. Credit: James Escher

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

It only took Joey Gallagher his first six frames of the match to demonstrate why he’s recognized as one of the top boys bowlers on Long Island.

"The first game I started out with six strikes," said the Seaford senior, who led the Vikings to an 11-0 Nassau VII victory over Island Trees at South Levittown Lanes on Wednesday. "And if I’m being honest, on the right lane, none of them were good strikes. So I was a little lost there but I got lucky and kept at it."

Gallagher used those six strikes to pick up a score of 220 before following up with a 201 in Game 2 and 208 in Game 3. He finished the day with a total wood of 629.

"He’s just extremely solid," Seaford coach Mike Burns said. "He came up to me in the middle of the second game and said he couldn’t figure out the right lane. But he continued to get his spares, and he ended up eventually figuring it out and getting a 201."

Joe Ledesky put on an even greater display for Seaford, as he rolled games of 243, 237 and 156, respectively, for a total of 636. The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs, 2,454-2,005, in total wood.

"The first two games were pretty good for me," Ledeski said. "More importantly we did well as a team today."

Rounding out the top three for Seaford was Casey Fjellstad, who recorded a total wood of 598.

Despite their 3-1 start to the season, Gallagher, assuming his leadership role, sees plenty room for improvement for the Vikings moving forward.

"I don’t think we’ve been bowling as well as we should," Gallagher said. "We still have to get back into the mode of being competitive…We have to step up and be used to bowling our best every single time."

More high schools

Nicole Karaman of Seaford reacts after rolling a Photos: Seaford vs. Island Trees bowling
Kevin Wu of Half Hollow Hills performs the Photos: WM vs. HHH boys swimming
East Islip's Kristy Murphy during the Suffolk High Photos: EI vs. Comsewogue girls bowling
Video highlights from Huntington runner Aidan Heller's win Highlights: Huntington's Heller wins 1,600 in winter track opener
Andrew McKenzie, Huntington senior, legs out a victory Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon track
Patchogue-Medfords Sean Owen warms up before a match Photos: North Babylon vs. Pat-Med boys bowling
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search