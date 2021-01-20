It only took Joey Gallagher his first six frames of the match to demonstrate why he’s recognized as one of the top boys bowlers on Long Island.

"The first game I started out with six strikes," said the Seaford senior, who led the Vikings to an 11-0 Nassau VII victory over Island Trees at South Levittown Lanes on Wednesday. "And if I’m being honest, on the right lane, none of them were good strikes. So I was a little lost there but I got lucky and kept at it."

Gallagher used those six strikes to pick up a score of 220 before following up with a 201 in Game 2 and 208 in Game 3. He finished the day with a total wood of 629.

"He’s just extremely solid," Seaford coach Mike Burns said. "He came up to me in the middle of the second game and said he couldn’t figure out the right lane. But he continued to get his spares, and he ended up eventually figuring it out and getting a 201."

Joe Ledesky put on an even greater display for Seaford, as he rolled games of 243, 237 and 156, respectively, for a total of 636. The Vikings outscored the Bulldogs, 2,454-2,005, in total wood.

"The first two games were pretty good for me," Ledeski said. "More importantly we did well as a team today."

Rounding out the top three for Seaford was Casey Fjellstad, who recorded a total wood of 598.

Despite their 3-1 start to the season, Gallagher, assuming his leadership role, sees plenty room for improvement for the Vikings moving forward.

"I don’t think we’ve been bowling as well as we should," Gallagher said. "We still have to get back into the mode of being competitive…We have to step up and be used to bowling our best every single time."