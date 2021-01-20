TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
Joey Gallagher of Seaford gets congratulated after rolling
SportsHigh SchoolBowling

Seaford vs. Island Trees

Print

Seaford and Island Trees met in boys and girls bowling matches at Levittown Lanes on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Kevin Wu of Half Hollow Hills performs the Photos: WM vs. HHH boys swimming East Islip's Kristy Murphy during the Suffolk High Photos: EI vs. Comsewogue girls bowling Andrew McKenzie, Huntington senior, legs out a victory Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon track Patchogue-Medfords Sean Owen warms up before a match Photos: North Babylon vs. Pat-Med boys bowling Patchogue-Medfords Gianna Guido goes for the high five Photos: Longwood vs. Pat-Med girls bowling Aidan Greenfield of Northport competes in the 100-yard Photos: Northport vs. West Islip boys swimming Rhiannon Dugre of St. John the Baptist gets Photos: St. Dominic vs. SJB bowling Kyle Perillo, of the Smithtown boys bowling team, top boys bowlers 2021 Connetquot's Luke Olsen swims the third leg of Photos: Connetquot/EI vs. Hauppauge boys swimmimg
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search