Joshua Bholan, Smithtown, Sr.

Bholan has amassed a 233.67 average in his first 21 games. The Smithtown East senior rolled the third-highest series in Suffolk with an 811 on Dec. 6 against Half Hollow Hills.

Seth Braum, Wantagh, Sr.

The Wantagh standout has a 215.4 average through 24 games and rolled a Nassau Conference VII-best 698 series on Jan. 3 against Seaford.

Carmine Caruso, St. Dominic, Sr.

The senior ranks second in the CHSAA with a 218 average. Caruso and fellow teammate CJ Finnegan create a solid 1-2 punch for the Bayhawks.

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Soph.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sophomore finished second at the Nassau individual championship last season and currently ranks third in Nassau with a 220 average. He has a high game of 279 and a high series of 704.

Mark Ferrara, St. Mary’s, Sr.

Ferrara owns a CHSAA-best 219 average. The senior won the CHSAA individual tournament in his sophomore season and is the anchor for St. Mary’s.

Sebastian Gebhard, East Islip, Sr.

The senior has rolled at least a 225 in half of his 18 games. Gebhard leads East Islip with a 220 average and ranks 11th in the county.

Matthew Grimaldi, Sachem, Jr.

Grimaldi tossed a 769 series on Dec. 2 against Islip and had a 279 in Game 3. The Sachem East junior has a 220 average through his first 21 games.

Joshua Holcomb, Smithtown, Soph.

The Smithtown West sophomore’s 221 average is the eighth-best in Suffolk. He rolled a 279 in Game 3 of a 771 series against Huntington on Dec. 16.

Brandon Hughes, Sewanhaka, Sr.

Hughes leads Nassau with a 233.6 average. The senior ranked first in the county with a 225.4 average last season and captured the individual county title on Feb. 23, throwing a 1,387 six-game series.

Seth Knipe, Longwood, Sr.

He has the third-best average in Suffolk with a 232.58. The senior bowled an 800 series on Dec. 8 against Southold with a 268 in Game 1, a 265 in Game 2 and a 267 in Game 3.

Memphis Ling, Kellenberg, Jr.

Ling’s 214 average is the third-best in the CHSAA. He is the anchor of a talented Kellenberg team that lost in the CHSAA championship last season.

Brian Lunetto, Bethpage, Jr.

The junior ranks fourth in Nassau with a 216 average. He tossed a 708 series in Bethpage’s opening match of the season on Nov. 30 against Farmingdale.

Phil Macchietto, Mineola, Sr.

Macchietto has been one of the top bowlers in Nassau since seventh grade and currently ranks second in the county with a 225 average. He had a high game of 255 in Game 4 of a 1,278 six-game series on Feb. 20 to lift Mineola to its first county championship in program history last season.

Anthony Manetta, Comsewogue, Soph.

Manetta has a 221 average through the first 12 games of his sophomore season. He rolled a 288 in the third game of a 740 series in Comsewogue’s opening match on Nov. 30 against Sachem.

Ben Nordstrom, Longwood, Jr.

Nordstrom rolled a 288 in Game 1 of a 736 series in Longwood’s first match on Nov. 30 against Rocky Point. He has a 220 average through his first 15 games this season.

Steven Orland, Comsewogue, Sr.

Orland has a 221 average through his first 12 games and has rolled at least a 200 in half of them. The senior tossed a 287 in Game 1 of a 734 series against Rocky Point on Dec. 13.

Dillan Otten, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

The senior has a 218.48 average through 21 games. Otten has rolled four games of 250 or better and has thrown four series of 600 or better.

Kyle Perillo, Smithtown, Sr.

The Smithtown East senior has a 219 average and has bowled at least a 225 in seven of his first 21 games. He is the anchor of a Smithtown team that has county championship aspirations.

Dominick Rossi, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Rossi ranks within the top five in average in the CHSAA. The junior is accompanied by Dominick Forte to create a solid duo for the Friars, who look to contend for a league title.

Stephen Russell, Central Islip, Sr.

The senior rolled a 300 in Game 1 of an 802 series against Lindenhurst on Dec. 2, the fourth-highest series on Long Island this season. He finished third in the county with a 225 average as a junior.

Timothy Schiraldi, Smithtown, Sr.

Schiraldi ranks fifth in Suffolk with a 222 average through 18 games. The Smithtown East senior has earned 15 match points and rolled a 756 series on Nov. 16 against Huntington.

Nick Schneider, Mineola, Sr.

Schneider has a 213 average through 18 games and has guided the defending county champions to a Nassau-best 864.5 team average. His high series of 736 is the second-best in the county.

Tim Smith, West Islip, Sr.

Smith has been incredible to begin the season and ranks first on Long Island with a 255 average. He rolled a 300 in Game 1 of an 814 series on Nov. 9 against East Islip.

Nick Walker, Sachem, Sr.

Walker rolled the highest series (841) on Long Island on Nov. 16 against Middle Country by throwing a 273 in Game 1, a 289 in Game 2 and a 279 in Game 3. The Sachem East senior’s 237 average ranks second on Long Island.

Brian Zapata, Bay Shore, Sr.

The senior has rolled a 200 or better in 11 of his 21 games. Zapata has thrown two 700 series and his 220 average is among the best in the county.