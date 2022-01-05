Cira Arcangel, Sachem, Soph.

Arcangel’s 223.8333 average ranks first on Long Island. She is tied for seventh in Suffolk for high series with a 709.

Jessica Barayuga, St. Dominic, Sr.

Barayuga is a senior member of a St. Dominic team looking to insert itself into the title picture in the CHSAA.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, Soph.

Bloch’s 213.9333 average last season helped defending champion East Islip win its 14th county title in girl’s bowling. This season she currently holds a 223 average, the second best in Suffolk.

Canan Bademci, Patchogue-Medford, Sr.

Bademci was Newsday’s bowler of the year back in 2019. Her 742 high series ranks first on Long Island this season and her 215.1667 average is fifth in Suffolk.

Julianna Caridi, West Babylon, Jr.

Caridi has a 200.833 average, 246 high game, and a 647 high series so far this season.

Laura Clark, Comsewogue, Sr.

Clark’s 209.3333 average is ranked ninth and her 725 high series is ranked third in Suffolk.

Dakota Collins, East Islip, Fr.

Collins currently holds the third highest average in Suffolk with a 219.8667. She is tied for second with a 290 high game, and ranks second in high series with a 727.

Shannon Darby, Sachem, Sr.

Darby is averaging 210.3889 through six matches this season, the eighth best average in Suffolk. She has a 680 high series and a 268 high game.

Corina Flores, St. Dominic, Sr.

Flores is the leader of the Bayhawks and forms a formidable tandem with Barayuga, capable of making noise in the CHSAA.

Elizabeth Gallant, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Gallant will be a key member of a St. Anthony’s team looking to take the next step after finishing as runner-up in the CHSAA a season ago.

Nicole Karaman, Seaford, Sr.

Karaman is fifth in Nassau in average with a 181.75. Her 257 high game is tied for first in Nassau.

Emily Kulkarni, Sachem, Sr.

Kulkarni is first in high game this season with a 297 and currently holds an average of ¬-214.8889. She finished ninth in Suffolk in average last season with a 204.73.

Amanda Morris, East Meadow, Fr.

Morris is a freshman competing in her third season on the varsity team. Her 196.3 average is third in Nassau and her 257 high game is tied for first.

Kristy Murphy, East Islip, Sr.

Murphy’s 219.8 average is the fourth highest in Suffolk. Her 709 high series is tied for seventh.

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola, Soph.

Palumbo was crowned the Nassau girls individual bowling champion in her freshman year. She has a 202.25 average so far this season, good for second in Nassau.

Isabella Pagan, Kellenberg, Sr.

Pagan leads a Firebirds team that is looking to win its sixth consecutive CHSAA title.

Kylie Persampire, Bellmore-Merrick, Sr.

Persampire has bowled to the tune of a 187.96 average so far this season. She led Bellmore-Merrick to an undefeated record and a Division I title a season ago.

Katie Presvelis, Great Neck South, Sr.

Presvelis holds the fifth highest average in Nassau with a 182.52. Her high game this season is a 225.

Brillian Soedarmasto, Levittown-Division, Sr.

Soedarmasto holds the top rank in Nassau with an average of 206.17. Her 247 high game ranks fourth in the county.

Ciara Solomon, Central Islip, Sr.

Solomon has a 641 high series and a 265 high game. Her 200.6667 average ranks 12th in Suffolk.

Natalie Stahlut, St. Anthony’s Sr.

Stahlut is a standout senior who helped St. Anthony’s reach the CHSAA championship a season ago. She bowled a match-high 194 in the championship as St. Anthony’s finished the runner-up.

Leighanna Tolan, Central Islip, Soph.

Tolan holds a 214.4 average through five matches this season. She made Newsday’s All-Long Island team a season ago as a freshman.

Brianna Tringali, Commack, Jr.

Tringali holds a 197.2778 average, and her 664 high series is 11th best in Suffolk.

Katelyn Wheeler, Longwood, Sr.

Wheeler was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island team a season ago. She has a 200.5556 average so far this season.

Tiffany Wong, Valley Stream, Sr.

Wong has bowled a 215 high game and is seventh in average in Nassau with a 179.40 this season.