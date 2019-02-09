With two games remaining in Saturday’s Nassau boys bowling individual championship, Willie Bedoya was in third place and trailed the leader by 53 pins.

Despite falling behind, Bedoya, who bowls for Clarke, wasn’t too concerned about what was going on around him.

“I was just trying to throw the same shot I was throwing the entire day,” Bedoya said. “I didn’t even know that I was down by that much. I really wasn’t thinking about it.”

Bedoya bowled a 279 in Game 5 and jumped into first place by two pins. He went on to roll a 248 in Game 6 to finish with a 1,414 six-game series and secured first place in the championship at Garden City Lanes.

His performance also helped him earn one of the six spots on the Nassau All-Star team that will represent the county at the state championship in Syracuse March 8-10.

Mineola’s Phil Macchietto finished second for a second consecutive year and bowled a 1,401 series. Hewlett teammates Dillion Ristano (1,389) and Zane Lipson (1,268) were third and fourth, respectively. Ben Lewkowitz (Massapequa) was fifth with 1,240 and John Loughlin (Lawrence) earned the final spot on the team with 1,236.

Bedoya also made the All-Star team as a sophomore and had some takeaways from his prior experience at the states.

“I remember from 10th grade that I wasn’t doing that well for the tournament and then I managed to bowl really well the last game,” Bedoya said. “I learned that it’s important to persevere regardless of the circumstances.”

Macchietto is making his third straight appearance on the team, in his third season on varsity. Although he is just a freshman, he has the most experience.

“We just have to be calm when we bowl,” Macchietto said. “If we miss a spare, we have to pick each other up because that’s what a team is for and that’s why we have six players going up to represent.”

Heading into the final game of the tournament, Lipson was in eighth place, 32 pins out of the sixth and final spot.

“When I saw the amount I was behind, I knew it was going to be tough,” Lipson said. “I told myself that I needed to throw the ball the same way each shot and not change anything.”

Lipson, who finished third in the county with a 214.6 average, shot a 253 in the final game.

“I think we are going to have an amazing chance to perform well up at states,” Lipson said. “Phil, Willie and Dillon all had great days and hopefully we can all bring it come March.”