Myles Goddard insisted it was no different than standing at the free-throw line at the end of an Amityville boys basketball practice. The more than 1,000 in attendance — many of them serving as hecklers — said something else.

With Amityville trailing by one point with 26.1 seconds remaining, Goddard stood at one of the loneliest places on a basketball court — the foul line. He had the opportunity to flip the score into the Warriors’ favor by sinking two free throws, or he would have been the person unable to put his team ahead.

Pressure? Not if you ask Goddard.

“We shoot free throws at the end of every practice, it’s nothing new,” he said. “I just relaxed and shot my shots and they went in.”

Goddard knocked down both attempts to give Amityville a one-point lead in its 78-75 victory over Center Moriches in the Suffolk boys basketball small schools championship game at Farmingdale State Friday night.

Amityville (22-2) advances to play the winner of Northport/Brentwood in the Suffolk overall championship game at Ward Melville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“That’s Myles,” coach Gordon Thomas said. “Myles has been like that since he was a freshman. We nicknamed him ‘Buckets’ because he has ice water in his veins. I had so much confidence in him when he went to that free-throw line, I knew he was going to make both. He’s a big-time player.”

After trailing 60-56 at the end of the third quarter, Ahkee Anderson scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for Center Moriches. The Red Devils took a 75-71 lead with 2:48 left after Anderson had a behind-the-back assist and a completed a three-point play in consecutive possessions.

Amityville scored the game’s final seven points, with Darnell Evans making a layup with 5.1 seconds left for the last basket. After a timeout, Center Moriches was able to get a decent look at a last-second shot, but missed the potential tying three-pointer.

“What a game,” Thomas said. “Center Moriches is the real deal. They are a good team, a very good team, and one of the best teams on Long Island.”

Evans finished with 26 points and 10 assists and Goddard totaled 24 points and 10 rebounds. Divaahd Lucas had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.

“Everybody knew what was happening,” Evans said. “Two of the top teams on Long Island going head-to-head. It was a great atmosphere, the fans were great and we came out with the win.”

Anderson had 25 points, increasing his varsity total to 2,073, which is 13th in Long Island history, according to Newsday records. Jaden Kealey added 19 points.

After the Suffolk overall championship game, Amityville will play the Nassau Class A champion in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional final noon March 15 at Farmingdale State.

Center Moriches (21-2) plays Malverne in the Long Island Class B championship in a state subregional at Centereach High School 7 p.m. March 10.