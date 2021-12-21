When Kings Park bowed out in the Suffolk Conference III final last February, Jack Garside bowed out as well, taking along the legacy of being the Kingsmen’s all-time leading scorer.

But the team hasn’t taken a step back without him this young season. Actually, a Garside is again leading Kings Park in scoring. It’s Matty Garside, Jack’s brother.

The 6-3 junior combo guard was the sixth man last season. Now he’s starting and filling up the basket for a team that has crushed everything in its path so far.

Garside’s latest effort included six three-pointers and 32 points in Tuesday night’s 76-43 Suffolk V home win over Amityville.

He’s averaging 23.8 points for the Kingsmen, who are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.

"I guess I’m trying to create my own name, but [Jack] supports me a lot," Garside said. "So I’m not trying to pass him in any records. It’s nothing like that."

Coach Chris Rube wasn’t in the gym for this one. He’s out until Monday because of COVID-19 protocols. JV coach Todd White ran the show with help from varsity assistants Kenny Jones and Andrew Bianco.

They saw Jon Borkowski add 14 points. They also saw a strong two-way effort from up and down the roster. Nothing new. The Kingsmen are winning by an average margin of 24.5 points.

"Because we’re so athletic and big, and we play hard," Jones said.

Elijah Canady, who paced Amityville (2-3, 1-2) with 13 points, drove for two to tie it at 14 early in the second quarter.

Then Garside buried a three from the left side and an 18-4 run was in motion. Garside made a great feed to Borkowski inside for a layup along the way. Borkowski converted a three-point play to cap the run and make it 32-18.

The lead was 36-24 at halftime.

"They trusted what they’ve learned and just played very hard defense," Bianco said. "That’s the key to our team."

It was 50-34 after three. Garside then scored nine of his 14 fourth-quarter points in the first 2:10 of the period.

The margin reached as high as 36.

"They’re a very good team," Amityville coach Gordon Thomas said. "They’re a very well-coached team, even though the head coach wasn’t here. … We’re young, but we didn’t play the way we can play."