Double-double, toil and trouble.

Amityville put its own spin on the line from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as guard Josh Serrano (16 points, 10 assists) and forward Julius Goddard (18 points, 12 rebounds) led the way in a dominating 95-50 Suffolk VI victory over Wyandanch before a packed gym Tuesday at Amityville.

“It felt easy. Everyone was in a groove,” said guard Jayson Robinson, who was also productive with 14 points and seven assists as the host Warriors improved to 5-0 in league play and 8-0 overall as one of 10 remaining undefeated teams on Long Island. Dionte Jordan scored 24 points for Wyandanch, which fell to 2-3 in league.

Amityville put this one away early with a 15-0 first-quarter burst that produced a 25-7 cushion after one. A swarming defense and a big advantage on the offensive boards were the key element.

Both led to easy baskets, either inside or in transition. “We play a zone but it’s a unique zone where our movement is important,” Amityville coach Gordon Thomas said. “When we play hard defensively on every possession, we’re really good.”

That was the case against Wyandanch. “If we get steals, we can fast break for easy buckets,” Robinson said. “We move the ball. Once you pass it and someone scores, everyone starts doing it.”

Robinson had a three-point play and scored seven points during the decisive early run. Goddard was a force on the glass in the third quarter when he scored 10 points. “We get aggressive on the boards and once we get that going, the game flows easily. A big thing for us is playing fast,” Goddard said.

Serrano is the orchestrator of Amityville’s fast break. The elusive senior is a returning All-Long Island player with a quick first step and three-point range. Neither skill was necessary on Tuesday as Serrano made sure to get his running mates involved. “Josh is a very unselfish player,” Thomas said. “He can score 30 points on any night, but he’s happy getting 16 as long as we get the ‘W.’ “

In fact, Serrano, who is averaging 21 points a game, declined to be interviewed after the game, saying he’d rather see Robinson and Goddard get some extra publicity. “That’s the way Josh is,” said Thomas who hopes his three seniors can lead Amityville on a long playoff run. “It bothers them that we lost to Bayport-Blue Point (in the first round of last season’s playoffs). They want the LIC.”

They want to be troublesome.