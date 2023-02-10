Newsday's Athlete of the Week is Hempstead's Jakkai Stith

The Hempstead single-game scoring record for boys basketball had stood tall since Dec., 2001 — the big 5-0 by Aubin Scott.

Jakkai Stith decided to shoot for it before he stepped out on his home court against Hicksville on the night of Feb. 3. The senior combo guard proceeded to pour in a double nickel, a staggering 55 points in a 101-59 win.

“It means a lot,” Stith said. “My name will be in the record book until someone breaks it. It took a while for someone to break the single(-game) scoring record. I think my name will be in the record book for a long time.”

His output of points included his 1,000th across his four seasons starting for the varsity. Newsday’s Athlete of the Week had thought that it would be “pretty cool” to break the record in the same game that he got No. 1,000.

“It was amazing,” coach Jared Weir said, “because (at practice) before the game, he said, ‘I want the record for the most points in Hempstead history.’

“… So he went after it, and his teammates did a really good job of finding him. He was just knocking down shots all over the court.”

Stith sandwiched a 39-point, 11-rebound game on Jan. 31 — his previous varsity-high point total — and a 20-point, 14-rebound game last Sunday around the 55-point eruption. All were wins. He’s all about helping Hempstead succeed any way he can.

The Tigers were 14-5 overall and 8-3 in Nassau AA-I through Friday’s play. Stith was averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.0 steals. Weir praised the toughness and strength of this 6-1, 215-pound player, plus his leadership and selfless attitude.

“He’s easy to coach,” Weir said. “He’s just like, ‘Yes, Coach.’ ‘Whatever you need, Coach.’ I’ve been spoiled the last couple of years because I can literally plug him anywhere … He will do anything he needs to for the team to win.”

Stith also excelled as a dual-threat quarterback and played some linebacker this past season. D-III Alfred and Utica are among the colleges that are recruiting him for football.

His love is the same for football and basketball.

“It’s kind of hard to play both,” Stith said, “but I feel if I go Division III that I can play both.”

If he’s asked to make a choice, Stith said, “I would say (football), but that’s one I will have to think about.”