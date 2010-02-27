Baldwin beats Farmingdale in Nassau AA semifinal

When the score was 2-1 with about two minutes left in the first quarter, Baldwin point guard Donte Howell sneaked a peak at the scoreboard and rolled his eyes in amazement about the struggling offenses. But he also saw what was working: the Bruins' defense.

"We were still playing good 'D,' " said Howell, whose team was leading at the time. "We just needed to find our shots on offense."

Eventually they did, specifically Ashanti DePass, who had 14 points, and the Bruins' pressure defense never let up in No. 2 Baldwin's 47-31 win over third-seeded Farmingdale in a Nassau Class AA semifinal Saturday at SUNY-Old Westbury.

The Bruins (17-2) held Farmingdale to just 10 first-half points and DePass scored eight consecutive points, shooting two three-pointers and a pull-up jumper, midway through the second quarter to spark the offense. The spurt helped Baldwin to an 18-10 halftime lead, all the cushion it needed en route to a 15th consecutive win.

The last loss? Dec. 18 against Uniondale, the team the Bruins will play in the county final Saturday at SUNY-Old Westbury. Baldwin beat the top-seeded Knights by two points at home Jan. 19 to split the regular-season series. "They beat us once; we beat them once," said DePass, a senior guard. "We can't take them lightly."

That was the same kind of attitude they brought to the defensive effort Saturday, once the game finally got going. It started 40 minutes late as workers at Old Westbury fixed a rim that was off-level.

"Farmingdale runs a lot of good half-court sets, but we felt if we pressure the ball, we could deter them from getting easy buckets," Baldwin coach Darius Burton said. "We did a great job."

Howell had three first-half steals and T'Ziah Wood-Smith and guard Dominique Aberdeen grabbed eight rebounds. Jordan Menzies-Taylor added seven boards.

Morton Chambers and Kevin Petit-Ferar led Farmingdale with eight points each.

"The goal was to rebound and defend," Burton said. "Throughout the season, we let up 44 points per game, so that was our goal to keep it under."

A final scoring run by Aberdeen put the game away. The senior had all of his nine points in a two-minute span over the third and fourth quarters to give Baldwin a 37-23 lead with 7:46 left.

The burst helped, but it took a backseat in importance.

"Defense is our specialty," Aberdeen said.