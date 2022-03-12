TODAY'S PAPER
Cadeem Ramsay #30 of Baldwin dunks during the
Boys Basketball

Long Island Class AA final: Baldwin vs. Half Hollow Hills East

Scenes from the Long Island Class AA boys basketball final between Baldwin and Half Hollow Hills East on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hofstra.

