Trailing by one entering the fourth quarter, Baldwin wanted one thing to drastically change: its execution on defense.

Once the Bruins locked in on that end of the court, there was no letting up. No. 2 Baldwin allowed a total of just seven points in the final frame, with six occurring over the final 33 seconds, en route to a 59-49 victory over No. 6 Massapequa in a Nassau Class AA boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State on Sunday night.

“We just picked up the defensive intensity,” said senior guard Lance Henry, who finished with 15 points. “Coach [Darius Burton] is always on us in the huddle telling us to play hard. We just picked it up and got the win.”

The Bruins (17-4) advance to play No. 1 Uniondale in the county final on March 8 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum at 8 p.m. After appearing in its 14th consecutive Class AA semifinal (according to Burton), Baldwin now sets its sights on winning its third county title over the last six seasons, and first since 2016.

Burton’s message to the Bruins entering the final eight minutes centered specifically on stepping up defensively.

“I said, ‘This is it,’” Burton said. “We have to have that ‘refuse to lose’ mentality. We’ve got to get stops and we have to find a way to score the ball. But this group has been resilient all year and always finds a way to win…Our defense is our best offense.”

Baldwin opened the fourth quarter on a 15-1 run, with forward Trevan Blackett leading the way with six points. Forward Isiah Walker, who added nine points, converted a free throw with 43 seconds remaining to cap off the spurt and put Baldwin ahead 56-43.

“I’m just excited and ready for the championship,” said Blackett, who had 12 points. “Me and my team and my coach, we got this.”

Baldwin led 33-29 at halftime after Paul Buonaguro of Massapequa (13-8) converted a layup with eight seconds left in the half. The Bruins trailed 16-11 following the opening quarter, but responded with a 13-2 run, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers from Joshua Minton and an additional trey by Henry.

As the Bruins look ahead to their matchup with Uniondale, which enters the showdown at 20-1, Henry expressed plenty of confidence in Baldwin’s chances.

“We’re ready,” Henry said. “That’s it.”