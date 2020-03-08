The Baldwin players heard the horn ring through Nassau Coliseum and it sounded the sweet tones of a Nassau county championship. The celebration in the middle of the court was on.

Until it wasn’t.

No one had been able to pull down a rebound after Isaiah Joseph-Brock of Uniondale missed a baseline jumper for a lead with only a couple ticks left on the clock. The horn seemed the final punctuation on a one-point victory. But officials ruled the ball had landed out of bounds, put three-tenths of a second back on the clock and handed the ball back to Uniondale.

Baldwin had to gather itself for one more defensive stand, which it made for a 61-60 win in the Nassau Class AA boys basketball championship game Sunday night.

Baldwin ended Uniondale’s 19-game winning streak and two-year stand as the county champion. Baldwin is county champ for the eighth time, fifth time in the past nine years and first time since 2016.

It seems only fitting that Baldwin would pull the feat off with its defense. The Bruins have been a true ensemble with any player capable of leading the team in scoring on any night, but defense has always been part of their winning recipe.

After the final lead change came when Trevan Blackett found Kamani Jones for a three-pointer from the corner and a 59-58 lead with 2:33 left, Baldwin allowed only two free throws the rest of the way.

“That was our will at the end, our heart,” said senior guard Jayden McKenzie. “That’s every second of defensive drills paying off.”

“It was frustrating when they put the time back up and had us go back out,” said Jones, a senior guard. “No obstacle is too big.”

If there will be one enduring image from the game, it would have to be its most-common sight: McKenzie blazing up court through the Uniondale defense to get to the goal. He scored a game-high 24 points with Jones adding nine points and Isiah Walker eight points.

McKenzie was also key in limiting Uniondale’s phenomenal freshman point guard Jo Jo Wright to 14 points. Wright made a step-back jumper for the Knights’ last lead with 2:55 left but was quieted when Baldwin went to a box-and-1 defense.

“We couldn’t let him be the one to beat us,” Baldwin coach Darius Burton said of Wright. “I can’t say enough about our defense at the end. We’ve been asking for one more stop all season and we needed this one.”

Jayden Freeman added 14 points for Uniondale (20-2).

The Bruins will meet Suffolk champion Brentwood (23-2) for the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional final on Saturday at Farmingdale State.

Baldwin has been a big third-quarter team all season — and wishes it had some better first quarters — but so it was again against the Knights. Jones and Walker had been in foul trouble, but in the third Jones started things with a three-pointer, Walker had six points and McKenzie scored the final six points of the frame in 40.7 seconds to tie things at 45-45.

“They have a refuse-to-lose attitude and it came through,” Burton said.

That final minute of the third quarter was simply typical of a player having a special night. His speed created points and when it wasn’t creating points, it created turnovers that led to points.

“I was really motivated because Uniondale beat us in the final when I was a sophomore,” he said. “I didn’t want to finish my career without getting one back from them.”