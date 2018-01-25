When his teammates miss, Bellport forward Jarell White makes.

The 6-3 junior, who specializes in offensive rebounds, delivered a putback at the buzzer to force overtime, then scored two more baskets the same way early in the extra period as host Bellport remained undefeated with a 73-58 victory over Deer Park Thursday in Suffolk IV.

“I knew Teandre [Rountree] was going to go all the way,” White said of the Clippers’ guard who dribbled through traffic and drove the lane. “I kind of knew where the ball would go.”

Rountree’s shot caromed off the left side of the rim, where White grabbed it and banked it home to tie the score at 56, sending a full house into a frenzy. But there was work to be done.

White began the overtime by missing a putback of a teammate’s shot but followed up his own miss with a basket that put Bellport ahead to stay. After Kyleim Robinson’s three-point play, White again used glass to turn a miss into bucket. Deer Park never recovered.

In improving to 8-0 in league and 14-0 overall, Bellport scored the first 11 points of overtime and outscored the Falcons 17-2 in the extra period. White finished with 30 points and 19 rebounds,his s 13th consecutive double-double. Robinson also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rountree scored six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Malik Edmead led Deer Park (14-2, 7-1), a championship contender in Suffolk AA, with 18 points and Josh Pismeny scored 14.

“Deer Park is a great team,” White said. “Before overtime, I told our guys it was a brand new game and we had to leave it all out on the floor.”

The energy level was high for both teams all night. The Clippers appeared to be in control after a 15-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters that gave them a 50-43 lead with 4:17 left. But the Falcons answered with an 11-0 burst, sparked by Edmead’s three baskets, to take a 54-50 lead with 1:30 left, and led 56-52 with 1:00 remaining.

White hit two free throws and, after a series of Bellport fouls to stop the clock, a Deer Park missed a foul shot with eight seconds left, giving White the chance to dramatically tie the score at the end of regulation. There was little suspense in overtime.

“My teammates depend on me,” White said. “I tell them to keep shooting and I’ll crash the boards.”