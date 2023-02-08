Amityville shows it's ready for postseason with win over first-place Kings Park

The dawn of the boys basketball postseason comes next week where — as always — “survive and advance” will be the phrase to live by. If Tuesday evening is anything to judge by, Amityville is ready.

In their Suffolk III matchup against first-place Kings Park, Amityville didn’t leave itself much room for error. But with defense as its cornerstone, a good dose of smart play when there were fouls to give and just enough hustle and clutch plays down the stretch, it eked out a 51-49 win at Amityville’s Fred Williams Memorial Gym.

Amityville (12-8, 8-6) may have sent a message by beating the Kingsmen (14-6, 12-2) for the second time this season, even though it was by a combined five points. As Seville Williams put it, “we’ve been very much underestimated.”

“I think the message is ‘watch out,’ Justin Thornton said. “You can’t sleep on us because we’re here to outwork you.”

The game was more rock fight than Picasso and it wasn’t decided until the final buzzer when Kings Park star Matty Garside’s 35-foot three-point shot for the win rolled around the rim and came out.

“You don’t deserve what you don’t earn,” Kingsmen coach Chris Rube said. “We didn’t earn a win today, especially with our play in the first half. (Amityville) played better.”

Amityville coach Jack Agostino, who got his 500th career win on Friday, went into the locker room after the handshakes and Sherwin Johnson, the defensive star of the contest, greeted him with these words: “You know what’s better than 500 wins? 501!”

Williams finished with 15 points including nine in the final 2:26 to help Amityville squeeze through. It started with a three-pointer that gave The ’Ville a 43-41 lead and ignited an 8-1 run. He capped it by making one of two free throws for a 48-42 lead with 57.8 seconds left.

Kings Park went to a fouling strategy and Amityville missed enough free throws that the Kingsmen nearly pulled the win out. A Garside three-pointer with 27 seconds left made it 48-47. Williams made two free throws on the ensuing possession and Garside went to the basket to cut the margin back to a point with 8.1 seconds left. Williams made one of two free throws and the Amityville defense was staunch enough at the end to only allow the 35-footer.

Garside finished with 22 points; 18 were in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter alone. Johnson blanketed him throughout the game and said of the assignment “I was honored he chose me and I really came prepared this time.”

Tyler Hinton embodied Amityville’s hustle with nine points and a key offensive rebound and assist in the final minutes. Scott McConville had 11 points for Kings Park, but the Kingsmen missed 10 free throws, six in a first half that ended with them behind 18-16.

“We’re going to be 0-0 starting tomorrow,” Agostino said. “But they have seen that when they play their hardest and smartest, we can win any game.”