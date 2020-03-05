The Brentwood and Amityville boys basketball teams already had solidified their spots in the Long Island championship game in their respective classes. Both had more to play for Thursday night, though, and certainly put on quite a show.

Behind the sharpshooting of Darnell Evans, Class A champion Amityville earned an 80-72 win over Class AA champion Brentwood in the Suffolk overall championship game inside a packed Ward Melville gymnasium.

Evans had 25 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Divaahd Lucas added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Myles Goddard had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

“Our guys like to look at the rankings a lot and we knew this was going to be a back-and-forth game,” Amityville coach Gordon Thomas said. “I knew we could beat them and we were able to execute what we wanted to do and came out with the win.”

The turning point of the game came with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Romello Wright nailed a three-pointer to give Brentwood a 65-64 lead, its first since 9-8 in the first quarter.

Lucas then was fouled by Jordan Riley, who picked up his fourth foul. Before Lucas headed to the free-throw line, Riley was issued a technical foul and had to leave the game. Lucas made the two technical free throws and two more free throws to give the Warriors a 68-65 lead.

“I just tried to keep my calm and keep my composure,” Lucas said. “I have been through these type of situations before, so I just tried to lead my team as best as possible.”

Lucas scored on the Warriors’ next possession to put Amityville up by 5. Goddard extended the lead to 72-65 with a layup, capping an 8-0 Warriors run.

Brentwood (22-2) will play the Nassau Class AA champion (Uniondale or Baldwin) in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast Regional final at 2:30 p.m. March 15 at Farmingdale State.

Amityville (23-2) will play the Nassau A champion (Elmont or South Side) in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional final at noon March 15 at Farmingdale State.

“We have to sharpen up between now and then,” Evans said. “We have to execute our offense better and make sure we box out and rebound.”