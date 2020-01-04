TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
Brentwood guard Amari Issacs puts the layup in
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn)

Print

Brentwood fell to Boys & Girls (Brooklyn), 65-64, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Shooting Stars Basketball Showcase at Long Island Lutheran

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Holy Trinity guard Javier Contreras drives the lane Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball St. Anthony's guard Andre Snoddy puts up the Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx) boys basketball Brentwood's Amari Isaacs #4 takes a shot over Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Preston Edmead of Deer Park drives to the Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball NorthportÕs Danielle Pavinelli dribbles the ball up court Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn St. John the Baptist's Cara McCormack dribbles the Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka Dylan Diaz #1 of North Babylon, right, gets North Babylon vs. Hills East Gianna Chiarello #5 of MacArthur drains a shot Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball Commack's Jack Reardon splits the Riverhead defense during Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball Jayden Freeman #32 of Uniondale, right, guards Logan Photos: Uniondale vs. Massapequa boys basketball Bora Soybas #21 of Bethpage drives to the Photos: Bethpage vs. Lawrence boys basketball Marvel Chambers #44 of Farmingdale, right, gets pressured Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa boys hoops Massapequa's Alexa Cirabisi maneuvers around Lindsey Shimborske of Photos: Massapequa-Farmingdale girls hoops Kayla Schwizer of Lynbrook defends the basket against Photos: Lynbrook-Floral Park girls hoops Half Hollow Hills East's Dante Green, left, Grant Westbury vs. Half Hollow Hills East photos Brentwood's Tyla Michael moves up court while defended Brentwood vs. Sachem East photos Mt. Sinai guard Casey Campo drayns a three Sayville vs. Mt. Sinai photos Central Islip guard Ty-Shon Pannell shoots a free Longwood vs. Central Islip photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search