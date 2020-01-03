The Brentwood boys basketball machine is humming again.

The Indians last year reached the state Class AA championship game for a second time in five years but again fell short of earning the hardware. This season’s edition — despite the transfer of leading scorer Bryce Harris to a North Carolina prep school — looks very capable of getting back.

Brentwood communicated that — and put the rest of Long Island on notice — with an 82-64 road victory against a very good Ward Melville team on Friday to grab the upper hand in Suffolk AA-I. The Indians (4-0) may have weaknesses, but they weren’t apparent as they rolled. The Patriots (2-1) may have succeeded in matching Brentwood’s physicality, but couldn’t keep up with its speed, athleticism or incredible depth.

“We have a lot of very good players on this team,” said junior swingman Jordan Riley, who finished with a game-high 28 points that included four eye-popping dunks including a roundhouse slam at the first-quarter buzzer for a 21-14 lead. “If it isn’t going to be one guy’s night, it will be someone else’s. Any of us could have the big game on any given night.”

“What we worked on since last season is making this more of a brotherhood,” said Kenny Lazo, a senior point guard who had 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds. “As a result of that, we’re playing very unselfishly and making each other better...If we put in the work and keep this mindset, there is no reason we can’t go back.”

Brentwood gets a real measuring-stick game Saturday when it faces Boys & Girls of Brooklyn, one of the city’s top public school programs, in the Shooting Stars Showcase at Long Island Lutheran.

Junior forward Isaiah Randolph had 11 points and seven rebounds, guard Amari Isaacs had 10 points and 6-6 forward Alan Houston had10 rebounds for the Indians.

Giancarlo Serratore had 20 points, Jack Holland had 18 points and Myles Brown had 13 points for Ward Melville, which had lost two games by a total of two points entering Friday’s contest.

Ted Bliznakov made one of two free throws to snag a 14-13 lead with 1:42 left in the first quarter. Brentwood responded with eight unanswered points capped by Riley’s dunk at the buzzer. Ward Melville never got closer than 28-23 after that.

“They all shoot it and really share it,” Patriots coach Alex Piccirillo said of the Indians. “They also have a depth that is going to wear teams out. They have a bench full of guys who could lead them in scoring.”

“We are very proud of the depth on this team, but what might set it apart is the determination,” Brentwood coach Anthony Jimenez said. “I believe in this group because it will fight to the bitter end no matter what we’re up against.”