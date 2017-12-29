The stage was set for a showdown.

And that’s exactly what the clash between the Deer Park and Brentwood boys basketball teams provided.

Josh Pismeny made a go-ahead layup with 2:41 remaining, Malik Edmead tacked on a lefthanded layup 34 seconds later and Keshaun Jones also finished at the rim with 27 seconds left in the sealing stretch of double-overtime, as Deer Park came away with a whirlwind 81-75 non-league victory over Brentwood at Nassau Coliseum on Friday.

“It’s typical Deer Park/Brentwood,” Deer Park coach John McCaffrey said. “Every time we play them it’s a great game. They’re such a handful, but we showed some Deer Park toughness.”

The teams competed at the Coliseum as part of a fundraiser for their respective programs.

Brentwood center Zed Key, who scored 17 points, ripped down a crucial offensive rebound and converted two free throws to tie the score at 71 with 19.5 seconds to go in the first overtime. A Deer Park three-point attempt from the right corner on the ensuing possession sailed wide left of the rim as time expired.

Brentwood (4-2) appeared to be on the verge of victory toward the end of regulation before a critical miscue. Following a Bryce Harris (20 points) three-point play to go ahead 64-62 with 18.6 seconds remaining, the Indians proceeded to come up with a defensive stop and miss two free throws with 9.9 seconds on the clock.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But as players from both sides scrambled to the floor for the loose ball on the second miss, Brentwood called timeout, failing to realize it had none remaining and prompting a technical foul.

Edmead then stepped to the line and smoothly knocked down two clutch free throws, tying the score at 64. The Falcons would retain possession and miss a long three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, signaling overtime.

As poised as he appeared at the line with the game hanging in the balance, Edmead said nerves were certainly a factor in the moment. “I’m not going to lie,” said Edmead, who scored a game-high 27 points. “I was a little shook, but when I got on that line I was like ‘I’ve got to hit these.’ ”

D’Andre Edwards was also a force for Deer Park (6-1) with 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. “Coach told me he needed me,” Edwards said. “When he told me that I just took the ball into my hands and did what a big player is supposed to do.”

Pismeny, who finished with 15 points and the go-ahead basket, marveled at the opportunity to compete at the Coliseum.

“Amazing,” Pismeny said. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life, playing in front of a crowd like this at an NBA-sized arena. Especially with the win.”