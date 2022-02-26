Top-seeded Brentwood and No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East completed a tight first half in their Suffolk Class AA boys basketball semifinal Saturday at Eastport-South Manor High. Brentwood led 29-28. But the second half wasn’t played.

The game was suspended after a Hills East fan suffered a medical emergency in the stands during halftime.

The fan is the father of one of the Hills East players, according to the team’s coach Peter Basel. The man was tended to by school personnel and others before being taken to a hospital via ambulance.

"So then we just decided as a coach and section to postpone the game to [Sunday]," Basel said.

The game will resume Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Eastport-South Manor with the start of the second half.

Hills East, which came in at 16-6, took a 14-13 lead after one quarter and increased its advantage to 24-19. But Brentwood went on a 10-4 run to close the half and take its one-point edge. There were six lead changes and three ties.

Brentwood came in at 18-2 with 16 straight victories. It had an average margin of victory in the 18 wins of 29.6 points.