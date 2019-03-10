Brentwood edges Uniondale for Long Island 'AA' title

It took more than three quarters for the matchup of behemoths Brentwood and Uniondale to become the hotly contested battle that was expected. When it finally did become a knock-down, drag-out affair – as the Knights drew to within one possession of the Indians in the fourth quarter – it became a matter of wills. Brentwood’s proved stronger.

The Indians got clutch plays from Bryce Harris, Alan Houston, Jordan Riley and Kenny Lazo in the final four minutes, and Brentwood managed to stave off Uniondale, 57-54, in Sunday night’s Long Island/Southeast Region Class AA championship game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

“This team’s will to win is very high,” Riley said. “We just don’t want to lose. We just don’t want to let it happen.”

Brentwood (23-2) is Long Island champion for the sixth time and the first time since 2015; it has won three of the last six Island's Class AA crowns. The Indians will meet Section IX champion Kingston (21-2) in a 6:45 p.m. state semifinal Friday at Binghamton’s Floyd L. Maines Arena. Niagara Falls (21-4) plays West Genesee (20-5) in the other semifinal, with the championship game scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m.

“When two teams are ferociously going at it like these teams tonight,” Brentwood coach Anthony Jimenez said, “sometimes it’s a lucky bounce or two that makes the difference, and that might have been the case here.”

Uniondale (19-4) had trailed by 15 and missed six free throws in a third quarter that ended with it down 42-29. It first cut it to a one-possession game on RJ Meyers-Turner’s three-pointer with 4:32 to play. It closed to within two for the first time on Jayden Freeman’s layup from Meyers-Turner with 3:46 to go. And it cut the Indians’ edge to 55-54 when Meyers-Turner hit Rashaun Gorham for a layup with 37 seconds left.

The Knights’ bid for the lead, a Meyers-Turner three-point attempt, missed the mark, and Brentwood’s Kenny Lazo was fouled with 2.8 seconds to go. He made two free throws, and Latrell Williams’ desperation three for a tie was not close.

Harris had 18 points, and his strength of will was the Indians’ tone-setter. When Uniondale first got the gap to two points, he snared a loose ball under the basket and put in a layup to start a three-point play. It was a three-point gap on Brentwood’s next possession, and Harris ripped away a defensive rebound and made a layup for a 52-47 lead.

Houston (15 points) had a big putback to keep the lead at four with 1:32 to play. Riley (12 points) made one of two free throws with 54.8 seconds left for a 55-52 lead.

“One of the truly special things about Bryce is his physicality,” Jimenez said. “I told him that every part of his game would develop, but that he has to maintain that determination.”

Said Harris: “I just think we needed to want it the most at the end, and we stayed together and did it. Kenny’s free throws at the end? Total poise.”

Meyers-Turner scored 18 points, and Justin Evelyn had nine for the Knights.

Brentwood doesn’t start a senior, which would seem like a disadvantage. Not so, Jimenez said.

“No one is worried about a game being their last hurrah,” he said. “They play hard and they play loose, and that can be an edge.”