TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Brentwood's Messiah Collins #14 looks to pass while
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Brentwood vs. Ward Melville

Print

Brentwood defeated Ward Melville, 82-64, in a Suffolk boys basketball matchup on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Preston Edmead of Deer Park drives to the Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball NorthportÕs Danielle Pavinelli dribbles the ball up court Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn St. John the Baptist's Cara McCormack dribbles the Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka Dylan Diaz #1 of North Babylon, right, gets North Babylon vs. Hills East Gianna Chiarello #5 of MacArthur drains a shot Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball Commack's Jack Reardon splits the Riverhead defense during Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball Jayden Freeman #32 of Uniondale, right, guards Logan Photos: Uniondale vs. Massapequa boys basketball Bora Soybas #21 of Bethpage drives to the Photos: Bethpage vs. Lawrence boys basketball Marvel Chambers #44 of Farmingdale, right, gets pressured Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa boys hoops Massapequa's Alexa Cirabisi maneuvers around Lindsey Shimborske of Photos: Massapequa-Farmingdale girls hoops Kayla Schwizer of Lynbrook defends the basket against Photos: Lynbrook-Floral Park girls hoops Half Hollow Hills East's Dante Green, left, Grant Westbury vs. Half Hollow Hills East photos Brentwood's Tyla Michael moves up court while defended Brentwood vs. Sachem East photos Mt. Sinai guard Casey Campo drayns a three Sayville vs. Mt. Sinai photos Central Islip guard Ty-Shon Pannell shoots a free Longwood vs. Central Islip photos St. John the Baptist's Jen Gaffney tries to Photos: St. John the Baptist vs. Sachem East girls basketball Hills West guard Bryce Bland drives the lane Photos: HIlls West vs. Islip boys basketball Sachem North James Butler (2) during the Suffolk Lindenhurst-Sachem North boys hoops photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search