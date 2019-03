Bridgehampton continued its quest for a 10th state public school championship on Friday evening as Nae’jon Ward scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help the Killer Bees eke out a 63-61 victory over Academy Charter for the Long Island Class D title at Center Moriches High School.

Jacqhr Carr made the first of two free throws with about three minutes remaining, missed the second and got the offensive rebound. He put it back up for a basket to put Bridgehampton (14-9) in front for good. Those were Carr’s only points in the game.

Ward made four free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Bees, who advance to play Section IX champion Roscoe in the regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday at Mount St. Mary’s College in Newburgh. Elijah White finished with 18 points and JP Harding had 16 points for the Killer Bees.

“[Carr] made a tremendous play right there,” said. “He’s always in the right place at the right time.”

“At 5-6 he’s small, but he has a real knack for the game,” Bridgehampton coach Ron White said of Carr. “He plays a smart.”

Bridgehampton is the Suffolk champion for a 26th time, but is Long Island champion for only its first; Nassau hadn’t fielded a Class D entry to face it before.

Justin Faulkner had 22 points and Jarrett Dingle added 16 for Academy Charter.

“We feel really fortunate to have won,” Elijah White said. “We had to stick together to beat a really good team. We feel we are ready to move on, but recognize there is room to keep growing.”

Ron White said he and the Killer Bees broke down several of their losses and “we could see that in a lot of those games we had done things to beat ourselves.”

“There’s been a maturation,” he added. “We’ve come to understand what it takes to be competitive. We need to take the shots we want to take and not the shots [opponents’] defense leaves for us. We have to focus on executing on our possessions and be less focused on the final score. If we do that, the score should take care of itself.”