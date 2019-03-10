The Bridgehampton boys basketball team’s run to a state Class D championship ended Sunday night at Floyd L. Maines Arena in Binghamton, as the Bees fell to Marathon (Cortland), 66-60, in a regional final. Marathon advances to the state final four.

Leading 13-10 after the first quarter, Bridgehampton (15-10) surrendered the lead but went into halftime tied at 29. It was the third quarter that proved to be the team’s downfall.

“We were a couple of steps behind on defense,” coach Ron White said. “We were playing man-to-man the entire game. That team was very disciplined and passed the ball very well.”

White said that his team continued to persevere, even as Marathon kept Bridgehampton from coming back. Marathon outscored the Bees 22-16 in the third quarter and led 51-45 entering the final quarter. Diego Castellot scored the final seven points of the quarter for the Olympians.

“We answered them a couple times, but they answered as well,” White said.

J.P. Harding, who entered play ranked third in Suffolk with 25.2 points per game, had 28 points and 19 rebounds in his final varsity game.

“We want to thank him for representing Bridgehampton through the years,” said White, who added that Harding is exploring his college options. “He’s been a force to reckon with.”

Elijah White had 13 points and five assists for the Bees, and Nae’jon Ward added 13 points.