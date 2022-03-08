The final seconds dribbled off the clock. Bridgehampton’s season hit .00.

Chapel Field Christian School beat the Killer Bees, 56-47, in the Class D Southeast Regional semis Tuesday at Westhampton to advance as one of the state’s elite eight in this classification.

But the losing team, without a senior in its midst, left with a lot of hope.

"Our guys were young," coach Ron White said after Bridgehampton finished 6-15, but 6-2 against D competition. "This is our first time in this position. I think it was a learning experience. I think we’re very encouraged that the future is bright for us."

The best and the brightest were two eighth-grade guards.

Jai Feaster led the Suffolk D champs with 18 points, and Alex Davis scored 10 of his 16 in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’re doing this at eighth grade and we have so much years left," Davis said.

They faced the Section IX winner, coming off a three-hour ride from Pine Bush in Orange County. Every game is a road game for Chapel Field with only a small practice gym for it to use back home.

So nothing fazed the now 9-5 Lions, not even when 11 seconds were mistakenly added to the clock with a little more than a minute left in regulation and their lead at just five.

"Unbelievable," said coach Brad McDuffie, whose team was led by his son, Jonah McDuffie, with 27 points and Noah Swart with 23. "… We’re road warriors. We’re used to having to overcome stuff."

They had to overcome a rally that began late in the third with Chapel Field leading 35-17. The Killer Bees went on a 17-4 run, capped when a steal by Scott Vinski led to a layup by Feaster that cut it to 39-34 with 5:15 left.

The margin swelled to nine at 47-38. But Davis drove for two, drove for two more and turned it into a three-point play and made a layup in a 7-3 burst, leaving Bridgehampton down 50-45. Then six free throws clinched it.

"I feel like we played good all season long," Davis said, "and we just fell short."

The Lions posted the first 12 points following the intermission, giving them the 18-point advantage. What went wrong there for the Killer Bees?

"Youth," White said.

In the end, though, they had left an impression.

"Relentless," Brad McDuffie said. "Loved it. I loved their fight."