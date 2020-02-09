Andre Curbelo scored 25 points as Long Island Lutheran defeated Bronny James, Zaire Wade and Sierra Canyon, 86-74, in the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon is guarded by Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran tries to move around Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon enters the game against Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon takes a shot against Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon chases down Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket against Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key of Long Island Lutheran defends as Harold Yu of Sierra Canyon takes a shot during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Drissa Traore of Long Island Lutheran grabs a rebound away from Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Bronny James of Sierra Canyon moves the ball up the floor as Hugo Bergstrom of Long Island Lutheran defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Long Island Lutheran head coach John Buck on the sidelines as his team plays Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Jayden Reid of Long Island Lutheran celebrates his team's victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key and Drissa Traore of Long Island Lutheran during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key of Long Island Lutheran defends as Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon takes a shot during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Long Island Lutheran fans celebrate their team's victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Long Island Lutheran players celebrate their victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran and Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon scramble for a loose ball during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo and his Long Island Lutheran teammates celebrate their victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran is interviewed by ESPN after he and his teammates defeated Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Terren Frank of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Shy Odom of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key of Long Island Lutheran goes to the basket as Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Hugo Bergstrom of Long Island Lutheran takes a shot as Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran looks to move the ball against Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran plays against Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran moves the ball up the floor against Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Long Island Lutheran players huddle prior to taking on Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran defends Bronny James of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Rafael Pinzon of Long Island Lutheran looks to move around Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Hugo Bergstrom of Long Island Lutheran takes a shot as Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon defends during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Long Island Lutheran fans celebrate their team's victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran looks to move around Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zed Key of Long Island Lutheran celebrates his team's victory over Sierra Canyon during the Metro Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.