Bryce Harris leads Brentwood to Suffolk AA title

Bryce Harris has played some of his best games this season when it counted most for Brentwood. It’s a big reason the Indians were in Sunday night’s Suffolk Class AA boys basketball title game against two-time defending champ Half Hollow Hills East. But as the third quarter ebbed into the fourth, the 6-5 junior still hadn’t made an impression.

The final quarter is where he finally made his presence felt. Harris had a pair of three-pointers that turned Brentwood deficits into leads during the final three minutes and totaled eight of his 13 points in the final frame as the Indians rallied for a 63-56 win at Farmingdale State.

Brentwood (20-2) has captured a Suffolk title for the ninth time and first since 2015. It advances to face the Nassau AA champ in the Long Island championship, but next plays in Wednesday’s Suffolk Tournament of Champions final against the winner of the late game between Center Moriches and Wyandanch.

As prized as the county title is, second-seeded Brentwood got an extra measure of satisfaction in taking out the Thunderbirds (19-5), who ended its season each of the past two years.

“This is redemption and it feels good,” Harris said.

Added point guard Kenny Lazo: “This was a chance to show our program could win and nothing is more satisfying.”

Jordan Riley led all scorers with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Lazo had 15 points and Alan Houston added 12 for Brentwood. Shane Dean finished with 17 points and Max Caspi had 15 points for the T-birds.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fifth-seeded Hills East was going for three the hard way after taking out No. 4 North Babylon and top-seeded Longwood and looked like it might pull it off. Dean hit a three-pointer with 1:17 left in the third for a 44-35 lead and Sam Russo had another trey for a 47-38 margin with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Brentwood coach Anthony Jimenez said. “You got to see that.”

Lazo called the nine-point deficits “devastating” but added “if this team keeps its head up, we can accomplish anything.”

Hills East certainly lent the Indians a hand by missing seven free throws, including the front end of two one-and-ones in the final quarter. And it couldn’t keep the bigger Indians off the offensive glass, where Brentwood dominated.

Harris’ first bucket of the fourth quarter was a jumper to tie the score at 52 with 4:28 left. After a Caspi driving layup, he hit a three-pointer from the corner for Brentwood’s first lead since 30-28. And after Dean hit Dante Green for a layup to get the T-birds back in front, Harris made another trey with 1:31 left for the final lead change.

“It hadn’t been falling for me, but the fourth quarter is about confidence,” Harris said. “You have to believe you will make it and I did.”

“He did what great players do,” Jimenez said. “They have such a competitive spirit that you can’t keep the greatness down. It will come out.”