For the Carle Place boys basketball team, the name of the game is running.

All day long.

The Frogs displayed some serious speed and athleticism on Saturday afternoon, enabling them to jump out to a 26-point lead en route to a 70-46 home victory over West Hempstead in a Nassau Conference B-I opener.

Carle Place consistently turned defense into offense throughout the opening quarter and converted seven consecutive layups after getting out to an early 16-4 advantage.

"Our coach always tells us to ‘Run, run, run,’ " junior guard Chris Colaciello said. "So that translates to the game. We just listen to him and everything he says and we got the results that we wanted."

"That was a huge momentum boost," forward Jason Seligman said of the first quarter. "It just felt really good to get out to that big lead and go from there."

Carle Place coach John Cantwell reiterated that his team’s success on the offensive end revolves primarily around their uptempo approach.

"That’s all we do," Cantwell said. "We just try to get the ball and go. I don’t like playing halfcourt offense and neither do these guys. We’re able to hide some of our weaknesses in the halfcourt and we run the ball really well."

Colaciello and Seligman led the way with 10 points apiece as the Frogs led 53-13 at the half and remained in control throughout the game by a double-digit margin. Colaciello and Seligman didn't play in the second half.

Prior to tipoff, Cantwell also emphasized the importance of a fast start.

"I told them. I said ‘Guys, the first three minutes of this game is going to dictate everything,’ " Cantwell said. "I told them to go after them right away and we did it was a great job."

Since there were some scheduling inconsistencies to begin the season, Carle Place had not competed in just more than two weeks after dropping its opener to Jericho on Dec. 3. Cantwell was very pleased with how his team shook off any potential rust right away.

"The main thing was to come out with a lot of energy and pressing, running the ball," Cantwell said. "And these kids are great…They’re a very coachable group and that’s what you enjoy the most as a coach."

As far as what his players enjoy the most, it would certainly be running their way toward victory.

"It’s really fun," Colaciello said. "When you start to win and get a good lead the game is a lot more fun and it just feels good."