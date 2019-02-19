Center Moriches wins Suffolk BCD championship game

The Center Moriches boys basketball team left little doubt from the opening tip.

After recording their first basket three seconds into the Suffolk BCD championship game at Floyd High School on Tuesday, the Red Devils scored the game’s first 11 points en route to their 111-53 victory over Bridgehampton. Center Moriches held a 34-9 lead after the first quarter.

“We always want to play our brand of basketball from the jump,” said Sean Braithwaite, who had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Center Moriches. “Just put it on teams so we don’t have to worry about it down the stretch.”

Center Moriches (17-5) advances to play the winner of the Suffolk Class A A championship game between Wyandanch and Kings Park in the small schools championship on Sunday at Farmingdale State at 7:30 p.m, before playing in the Long Island Class B championship March 6 at Farmingdale State.

Micah Snowden led Center Moriches with 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Emond Frazier added 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, Tyiquon Nix had 19 points, four assists and five steals and Dayrien Franklin added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win.

“We think everybody on our team can play and give us great minutes off the bench,” Braithwaite said. “Whether you’re off the bench or starting, we think everybody can bring a positive influence on the game, so I think that makes us dangerous.”

Frazier led the second unit, recording 12 of his 20 points in the second quarter, and said he enjoys providing production off the bench.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I just want to bring high energy off the bench, just helping get into the flow,” Frazier said. “I enjoy coming off the bench. We have a lot of younger kids coming off the bench, so me bringing experience is perfect for us.”

J.P. Harding had 25 points and Elijah White added 14 to lead Bridgehampton, the Suffolk D champion. The Killer Bees (13-9) will begin their quest toward a Class D state championship with a subregional matchup March 1 at Center Moriches High School at 5 p.m.