When the game starts, Nae’jon Ward is playing a completely different role than what he’s used to on a basketball court. Once he steps on the floor and Center Moriches calls his name, though, the senior is ready.

After being a featured member on Bridgehampton and rarely leaving the floor, Ward often finds himself the sixth man after transferring to Center Moriches. But you won’t hear him complain about it.

“It was kind of different for me when I first started as a sixth man because I’ve never really done that,” said Ward, a 5-9 guard. “But I kind of took that position and made it the best I could. I just want to do good for my teammates.”

And when Center Moriches was struggling for consistency on offense Sunday morning, Ward was there to lead a surge. He scored seven straight points for the Red Devils late in the third quarter and to start the fourth quarter in a 64-62 victory over Chaminade at the Gary Charles Hoop Classic at Adelphi.

Ward made a layup with 25 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the score at 45 and gave Center Moriches a 46-45 lead with 7:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Red Devils (10-0) had trailed since taking a 5-3 advantage midway through the first quarter, including Chaminade leading 17-7 after the opening quarter.

“I don’t care if I come off the bench or if I don’t play,” said Ward, who finished with nine points. “I just want to make sure I cheer my teammates on so when I came in the game, I just had to keep the energy up and it showed on the scoreboard.”

Coach Nick Thomas said it’s also shown in Ward’s recruitment as he said college coaches continue to show interest in him.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I thought Naejon was terrific for us and exactly when he needed to be,” Thomas said. “And he’s done a great job of sacrificing any ego to realize to play for something bigger than himself and he’s been great with that. None of ([he schools] ask him if he starts.”

Emond Frazier had 16 points and Ahkee Anderson added 13 points in the win. Kieran Dorney had 25 points for Chaminade (6-6).

“This was a really big game, so our nerves were kind of jumping but once we got settled in, it went out way,” Ward said. “Everybody contributed.”

Dayrien Franklin, who had 12 points, forced a steal and made the ensuing two foul shots to give the Red Devils a 64-59 advantage with 16.1 seconds remaining in the game.

“I put my teammates first and I just want to bring intensity on defense,” Franklin said. “I just saw the ball and I just went for it. It’s hard work there. I was determined to get the ball. I wanted that.”