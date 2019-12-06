SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball Center Moriches vs. Longwood Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Center Moriches defeated Longwood, 77-62, in a Suffolk boys basketball matchup on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input. MORE PHOTOS Photos: LI Lutheran vs. St. Dominic boys basketball Photos: Deer Park vs. Longwood boys basketball Photos: Portledge vs. Hills East boys basketball
