Center Moriches falls in state basketball tournament

BINGHAMTON — The Center Moriches boys basketball team couldn’t find its rhythm on Friday afternoon.

The Red Devils’ season came to an end in the New York State Class B semifinal, falling 80-68 to Lowville, of Section III, at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena. It was a disappointing finish for Center Moriches, which captured the Suffolk overall championship this year, as the team struggled on both ends of the floor.

“We had opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, and [Lowville] made us pay,” Center Moriches coach Nick Thomas said. “They were a good team, they made shots, they moved the ball well and we knew that coming in.”

Center Moriches (21-6) did its best to match Lowville basket for basket in the first half and despite facing a five-point deficit at the break, Red Devils senior forward Micah Snowden said the team was confident going into the third.

“Coach always tells us that it’s about who wins the first few minutes of the third,” said Snowden, who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. “Whoever does that is going to win the game.”

Unfortunately for Center Moriches, it was Lowville (22-2) who set the tone of the third quarter. The Red Raiders came out firing on all cylinders, moving the ball quickly and jumping out to a 49-39 lead with 4:03 left in the quarter.

“We weren’t playing defense as a team,” Snowden said. “[Lowville] attacked the basket really, really well and it hurt us.”

Lowville continued to push tempo throughout the third quarter, keeping Center Moriches on its heels and preventing the Red Devils from bringing the pressure they’ve prided themselves on all season. The Red Raiders connected on six of their nine 3-pointers in the third, taking a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“That was their identity, in terms of being a perimeter-oriented team,” Thomas said. “They had a natural feel for moving the ball and they had a good system in place that got them here.”

Center Moriches did its best to mount a late-game comeback, switching up defenses and even showing zone for a few plays in the fourth quarter, and Tyiquon Nix’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left to play made it a 69-62 game.

That was as close as the Red Devils got.

Lowville’s offense continued to roll down the stretch, shooting a blistering 56.4 percent from the floor. Center Moriches went 30-for-79 during the game, held to 6-of-24 from distance, and missed a handful of put-back chances from close range.

“Their guys stepped up and it was tough to catch that momentum,” Thomas said. “I thought we’d be able to negate their perimeter strength with our strength inside today. It wasn’t our day.”

Center Moriches, who fell in the state Southeast Regional final last year, was frustrated by the performance, still looking to capture the first state title in program history. Thomas was still quick to point out everything the team did accomplish this season and said he knows he’ll be able to remember the year with pride.

“I love looking back and I know I will because it shows everything my kids did and they effort they put in," Thomas said. “Today I thought we were really good, but we needed to be at our best. We came up a little short.”