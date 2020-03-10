These moments are the reasons why Ahkee Anderson fell in love with basketball.

The Center Moriches senior guard has an extensive list of individual accomplishments. He has more than 2,100 points in his four seasons and is no stranger to the atmosphere of Long Island championships or state tournaments.

But he isn’t done. There is something he is still chasing — a state title. And he wasn’t going to let anything — or anyone — get in his way Tuesday night.

Anderson had 36 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter and overtime, as Center Moriches defeated Malverne, 94-90, in the Long Island Class B boys basketball championship/Southeast Regional semifinal at Centereach High School.

Center Moriches (22-2) advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Hastings and Marlboro Central in the state Class B Southeast Regional final. The day, time and location of the game will be dictated by the winner of that matchup. The game will be either Friday or Saturday.

When the game was on the line, it belonged to Anderson. After Center Moriches faced its largest deficit of the game — nine points with 6:12 remaining in the fourth quarter — he took over.

“It’s winning time,” Anderson said. “I’m not going home. You don’t get these games back. I wanted to close it out.”

Anderson made sure of it. After a three-pointer from Jordan Falco, Anderson scored 10 points in a two-minute span. He capped off his stretch with a three-pointer in the corner, sticking out his tongue afterward in Michael Jordan fashion as Center Moriches took a 78-76 lead with 3:02 remaining.

“I told them all, I don’t coach losers and winners make it happen,” Nick Thomas said. “And nobody wants to win more than him and when it was time to make it happen, he put on the best for us.”

Nae’jon Ward added 18 points, Jaden Kealey had 16 and Falco added 13 for Center Moriches. Michael Warren Jr. had 27 points for Malverne (16-7).

Anderson, who transferred from Greenport, lost in the state semifinals last season, as did Center Moriches. He moved up to 10th on Long Island’s all-time scoring list with 2,109 points, according to Newsday records. But he and the team have a championship in mind for this winter.

“We’re definitely just a relentless group,” Anderson said. “We’re never going to give up. That championship pedigree. We prepared for this game all week.”

“The biggest stage and the brightest lights tend to bring out the best in the best players,” Thomas said. “Ahkee showed up today.”