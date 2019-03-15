State Class B semifinal: Center Moriches vs. Lowville
Center Moriches fell to Lovile (Section III), 80-68, in a Class B semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Binghamton, N.Y. on Friday, March 15, 2018.
