Center Moriches socked away its third straight Suffolk Class B boys basketball title more than a week ago, and will be looking to do a little damage when the state tournament opens with a March 6 Long Island championship game against Cold Spring Harbor.

So in the meantime, the Red Devils are taking a crack at making a little county history.

Center Moriches used a few overpowering stretches Sunday night to dispatch Suffolk Class A champ Wyandanch, 102-93, at Farmingdale State for the Suffolk small schools championship. Center Moriches’ Micah Snowden, a 6-6 senior, dominated with 45 points and 15 rebounds.

With a winning streak at 14, Center Moriches will face Class AA champ Brentwood (20-2) Wednesday for the overall Suffolk title. No team from outside the top two enrollment classifications has won that crown, but the Red Devils (18-5) sure seem to have a shot with an inside force like Snowden.

“It would mean a lot to us and the people who support us if we could beat Brentwood,” Snowden said. “Brentwood has so much respect and they are [synonymous] with power. We have been about the state championship all season, but this would be special.”

Snowden had 12 points as the Devils opened a 24-9 lead. Wyandanch managed to erase it with a 20-3 run that included eight points from Dionte Jordan and grabbed a 29-27 lead. Snowden had 11 in a 17-0 run before halftime for a 53-40 lead at the break.

Things got surprisingly uncomfortable late – the Warriors (17-7) cut a lead that reached 24 to six with less than four minutes to play. But Snowden threw an outlet pass for a Tyiquon Nix three-point play for a 96-83 lead with 1:50 left and made a couple of free throws for a 98-89 lead with about a minute to go.

“I am so proud of what Micah has done this season,” coach Nick Thomas said. “He has never shied away from the big games, and today he was a big-game player.”

Jordan was exceptional in defeat with 37 points, including five threes. Nix added 21 points for Center Moriches. Darnell Evans had 20 points and 11 assists for the Warriors.