Ty-Shon Pannell wears a T-shirt at Central Islip practices emblazoned with three words he lives by. It reads “Height over Heart.”

Pannell measures but 5-9, yet he stands far taller on a basketball court. In the Musketeers’ Suffolk League I opener against Longwood on Friday, there were times when he was the shortest player on the court — but also the best.

Pannell had nine points on three three-pointers as host Central Islip opened the second half with a 20-2 run to pull away before rolling to a 77-59 victory. Isaiah Sween ignited the run with a three-pointer on the first possession of the second half for a 34-33 lead and 12 seconds later made a layup in transition after a Musketeers steal. Russell Antwi — who stands 5-11 — had four points on a pair of putbacks in the run, part of his standout performance rebounding.

“We feel we’re one of the fastest teams on the Island and so we emphasize speed, but what you saw right out of halftime was what happens when we bring the confidence and intensity,” Pannell said. “We were down [33-31] at the half and we just hadn’t played our best. We had to bring the energy and we did that and kept it the rest of the game.”

It was quite a stretch to start the third quarter and it went on for five minutes with the only Longwood points in that Musketeer burst came on an Anthony Adams putback with 3:39 left in the quarter. For the entire quarter, Central Islip outscored the Lions 25-7.

“It was exhilarating,” Antwi said. “Our crowd got into it and you just fed off that energy.”

Pannell finished with 26 points, Sween had 23 points and Antwi had 12 points for Central Islip. Jeremiah Mobley had 18 points, Adams 17 points and Ke’Andre Penceal 16 points for Longwood (1-4, 0-1).

The Musketeers started three sophomores and two juniors a year ago and were a middling team in Suffolk I. All five have returned and as coach James Mott said “they’ve gotten stronger and developed their skill sets. Look at Antwi: he’s not so tall but he wins the rebounding battles because of his desire.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“And Ty-shon, he’s just one of those kids who refuses to hear it when people suggest he’s too small for the game,” Mott added. “He takes that out there with him every game, looking to make a statement.”

Sween was reminded that Brentwood has been the big bully of the Suffolk I block on an almost annual basis and said the Musketeers are a better match for them this season. “We were young a year ago,” he said. “We’re more experienced and play well together. There’s no reason we can’t play with them this year.”