Central Islip's Isiah Sween gets fouled on the
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Central Islip vs. Sachem East

Ty-Shon Pannell had 25 points and four steals and Isiah Sween added 23 points and seven assists to lead Central Islip over Sachem East, 85-66, in a Suffolk League I boys basketball game on Jan. 11, 2020.

