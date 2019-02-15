Chaminade has an invaluable asset in junior guard Michael O’Connell. The three-year starter is a steadying force that can keep the Flyers on track even when things start to go askew. Coach Bob Paul described him as “the guy who doesn’t mind the spotlight when the stage is big.”

And keep Chaminade going in the right direction is exactly what he needed to do after Holy Trinity put up 45 points for a 12-point lead on Friday night. He had 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter as the Flyers erased the deficit and scored five more in the fourth as they pulled away for a 69-62 CHSAA home victory.

The win clinches the regular-season title for the Flyers (10-1) and the top spot in the upcoming playoffs. Chaminade has either won outright or shared the last four CHSAA crowns.

“We feel like we’ve been getting everybody’s best shot this season and we got a good one today,” said Kieran Dorney, who had 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter to get Chaminade over the finish line. “We feel like this gives us some momentum going into the playoffs.”

O’Connell’s thrilling third quarter included consecutive possessions where he picked off a Titans pass and took it the length of the floor for a layup. The second knotted the score at 51. He and Dorney combined for 16 of the Flyers’ 17 fourth-quarter points.

“[O’Connell] doesn’t let a bad play bleed into another and another,” Paul said. “The rest of the team sees that and understands it. That’s how he keeps us pointed in the right direction.”

O’Connell found Dorney on the right wing for a three pointer with 4:22 to play and then, after a Titan turnover, Peter Baron hit him on the left wing for another. It put the Flyers up 61-55 in the middle of a 14-1 run where Dorney scored 10.

Holy Trinity (8-3), which still is in the running for the No. 2 seed with St. Anthony’s, got 23 points from Mike Sixsmith and 17 from A.J. Knight. The Titans have quick hands that get deflections and they used them to blow past in the second quarter. Jalen Rivers had all his eight points in the frame.

“They have the best pressure defense in our league,” Paul said of Holy Trinity. “You can’t mimic it. We try by putting six or seven players on defense.”

Sixsmith had 16 points in the first half, but the Flyers slowed him with a 1-3-1 zone defense that Paul said “showed him more bodies than guarding him one-on-one.”

While the Flyers have to feel good about a regular-season crown, they want something else.

“This is a good start for us,” O’Connell said. “You want to have as much momentum as you can going into the playoffs.”