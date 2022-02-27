TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Chaminade's David DeBusschere (22) puts one up and
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Chaminade vs. St. John the Baptist

Print

Chaminade defeated St. John the Baptist in a CHSAA boys basketball playoff matchup on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

MORE PHOTOS

Sacred Heart guard Bridget Thieke looks to dribble Photos: Sacred Heart vs. Our Lady of Mercy girls hoops St. Mary's forward Taryn Barbot hits the layup Photos: St. Mary's vs. St. Anthony's girls hoops Brentwood #14 John Phelps and Hills East #2 Photos: Hills East vs. Brentwood boys hoops West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) and Emma Bloshmi Photos: Suffolk Class A girls hoops final Port Jefferson's Lola Idir (35) looks to get Photos: Suffolk Class BCD girls hoops final Northport guard Jason Ahlstrand drives the baseline with Photos: Smithtown West vs. Northport boys hoops St. John the Baptists Steven Williams gets the Photos: St. Dominic vs. St. John the Baptist boys hoops Kings Park guard Matthew Garside hits the three Photos: Hauppauge vs. Kings Park boys hoops Whitman #21 Iris Hoffman and Longwood #23 Taydra Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood girls hoops Northport #10 Kennedy Radziul and Huntington #2 Emily Photos: Huntington vs. Northport girls hoops Floral Park #4 Chris Naronis and South Side Photos: South Side vs. Floral Park boys hoops Hewlett players and coaches huddle against Garden City Photos: Hewlett vs. Garden City boys hoops Plainedge celebrates their 39-35 quarterfinal win over North Photos: Plainedge vs. North Shore girls hoops Baldwin guard Jamir Stewart controls the ball defended Photos: Baldwin vs. Port Washington boys hoops Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK forward Jacob Goldfarb plays the Photos: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK vs. Syosset boys hoops Massapequa's Mia Baldinger (4) puts one up while Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls hooops Baldwin's Payton Dulin (3) puts one up inthe Photos: Baldwin vs. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK girls hoops Chad Wesley celebrates Malverne's 49-46 win over Wheatley Photos: Wheatley vs. Malverne boys hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?