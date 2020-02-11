Three things to watch as the CHSAA boys basketball regular season comes to an end.

1. St. Anthony’s looking to bring home a title

Andre Snoddy has been nearly unguardable all season, averaging 20.5 points, and the Friars have received strong play from the 6-8 Louis Stallone inside. St. Anthony’s has been one step ahead of a very strong CHSAA all year as the end of the regular season nears.

St. Anthony’s has another tough test, hosting defending champion Holy Trinity at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

2. Plenty of competition in the CHSAA

(Note: All stats and records are through Feb. 10)

The CHSAA has been without a doubt one of the most exciting and competitive leagues on Long Island this season -- and maybe in recent memory. Besides St. Anthony’s, there are three other teams that should be feeling very confident in themselves and hold a belief they could be the ones holding the title at the end. Here are their cases:

St. Mary’s: Ira Hunt, who made the move from assistant to head coach this season, has the Gaels contending for a title. St. Mary’s gave St. Anthony’s one of its toughest tests in league play this season, losing by two points on the road. Nicholas Cham leads the team with 15.7 points per game, along with Sal Saputo (14.5 points) and Jovayne Walters (12.3 points). St. Mary’s has the size and the talent to be right in the championship picture.

Holy Trinity: The defending CHSAA champions have had another strong season from Mike Sixsmith, who is averaging 18.4 points per game, and TJ Long is averaging 24.1 points after sitting out last year due to transfer rules. Sixsmith and Long both are knockdown shooters and could make up the top backcourt on Long Island. With the two of them sharing the floor, the Titans always have good reason to feel confident about a possible repeat.

Chaminade: The Flyers seem to be in the championship mix every season, and there’s no reason to think this year is different. They’ve played a tough non-league schedule and are hovering around .500 in the CHSAA. But with Kieran Dorney (23.9 points) as one of the top big men on Long Island and also possessing the ability to shoot, he can take over a game and bring Chaminade on a deep postseason run.

3. Playoff schedule coming soon

The CHSAA playoffs begin the week of Feb. 24. Seedings are still to be determined.