CHSAA boys basketball preview

CHAMINADE FLYERS

Last season: 18-8

Coach: Bob Paul

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Coletti G 6-0 Sr.; Kieran Dorney F 6-8 Sr.; Cooper Francis G 6-2 Jr.; Darian Parks F 6-10 Jr.; Matt Young G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE FLYERS: Dorney leads the team and his size will be a strength after averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds last season. Coletti (8 points, 3 assists) and Young (7 points, 5 assists) will take on larger roles in the offense.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Last season: 20-8

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Joe Conefry

KEY PLAYERS

TJ Long G 6-4 Sr.; Nick Margetson G 6-0 Sr.; Trevor Rohlehr G/F 6-3 Sr.; Mike Sixsmith G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE TITANS: Sixsmith, a playmaking guard, led the defending CHSAA champions with 22 points and eight rebounds per game last season and will be paired with Long to form one of the strongest backcourts on Long Island.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Last season: 12-12

Coach: Jack McCutcheon

KEY PLAYERS

Brandon Braithwaite G 6-1 Jr.; Jake Cosgrove G 6-1 Sr.; Nick Spinoso F 6-8 Sr.; Sean Wilcox G 6-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS: Kellenberg will be led by Spinoso, who averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists last season, and Cosgrove, who averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Last season: 17-8

Coach: Sal Lagano

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Garvey G 6-5 Sr.; Andre Snoody PG/F 6-5 Sr.; Louis Stallone F 6-8 Sr.; G Dakari Thomas 5-10 So.; Jalyke Wyatt-Gaines G 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE FRIARS: Six returning seniors will lead the team, led by Snoody, who takes over at point guard. Snoody averaged 13.1 points and 9 rebounds last season and Stallone added 6.4 points and 7 rebounds .

ST. DOMINIC’S BAYHAWKS

Last season: 13-10

Coach: Mike Kelly

KEY PLAYERS

Will Ford G 6-0 Sr.; Carlos Hidalgo F 6-1 Sr.; Khalil London G 6-0 Soph.; Kobe Thomas F 6-4 Sr.; Ben Toussant F 6-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS: St. Dominic’s finished with its best record and highest seed in the conference in the last 10 years, Kelly said. Thomas averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds last season, Ford averaged 16 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds and Toussant averaged 14 points and rebounds.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Last season: 5-20

Coach: Jake Ellis

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Hill G 5-8 Jr.; Ryan Kuchmeroski G 5-9 Jr.; Collin Mullin F 6-4 Jr.; Justin Rufillo G 6-3 So.; Mike Welton F 6-5 So.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: St. John the Baptist is a young and athletic team with strong freshmen.

ST. MARY’S GAELS

Last season: 10-15

Coach: Ira Hunt

KEY PLAYERS

Nicholas Cham G 6-1 Sr.; Darius Coleman G/F 6-3 So.; Kyle Jackson G/F 6-4 Sr.; Sal Saputo G 6-2 Sr.; Jovayne Walters C 6-6 Sr.

ABOUT THE GAELS: St. Mary’s has the size and athleticism to compete with the top teams in the league, led by Saputo and Cham.