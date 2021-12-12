CHSAA boys basketball team-by-team preview

CHAMINADE FLYERS

Last season: 9-4

Coach: Dan Feeney

Key Players: Greg Cantwell, 6-3, G, Sr, David DeBusschere, 5-10, G, Jr, Deepuk Edmonds, 6-7, F, Sr, Mac Kelly, 6-2, G, Jr, Bradley Wyckoff, 6-4, F, Jr

ABOUT CHAMINADE: They won the CHSAA championship last year. They have a ton of depth and lots of guys who can make shots. The team is led by the three captains in the backcourt. Even though they have changed coaches they will continue to play much of the same way as they have done in the past according to them.

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Last season: 8-4

Coach: Joe Conefry

Key players: Manu Alford, 6-3, G, Sr, Donald Hylton, 6-0, G, Sr, Jon McCullers, 6-0, G, Sr, RJ Neysmith, 6-2, G, Jr, Izaiah Shaw-Glen, 6-5, F, Sr,

ABOUT HOLY TRINITY: 8-4 total record, won NSCHSAA regular season championship and lost in semifinal of playoffs. They are very athletic and deep, they will have the ability to play at a very fast pace both offensively and defensively.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Jack McCutcheon

Key Players: Joe Carusone, 6-1, F, Sr, James Cavallaro, 5-11, G, Sr, Brendan Dunster, 5-10, G, Sr, Conor Eakin, 6-4, F, Sr, Greg Kenny, 6-3, F, Sr,

ABOUT KELLENBERG: Lost in semifinals of NSCHSAA playoffs to eventual champions Chaminade. Small scrappy and smart will determine how the team performs this year.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Last season: 6-4

Coach: Salvatore Lagano

Key Players

Caleb Auriliean, 6-4, SF, Jr, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, 6-0, G, Sr, Josh Rodriguez, 6-2, SG, Sr, William Snyder, 6-7, C, Sr, Dakari Thomas, 6-0, G, Sr,

ABOUT St. ANTHONY’S: Difficult season but a lot of the players matured and were able to build in this shortened season off a championship season the year before.

ST. DOMINIC BAYMEN

Last season: 2-8

Coach: Mike Kelly

Key Players:

Aidan Kolb, 5-10, G, Jr, Kyle Marshall, 6-3, G, Sr, Matt McGovern, 6-3, F, Sr, Liam Toner, 5-11, G, Jr, Jaden Vieux, 5-11, G, Jr,

ABOUT St. DOMINIC: Nine of their 10 games played were competitive and came down to the wire. They have an undersized team but are quick with multiple shooters to space the floor.

St. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Last season: 6-5

Coach: Jake Ellis

Key Players: Jacob Brandly, 6-4, F, Jr, Clinton Efinda, 6-6, F, Sr, Roderick Jones Jr, 6-1, G, Jr, Michael Welton, 6-4, F, Sr, Steven Williams, 6-0, G, Soph

ABOUT St. JOHN’S BAPTIST: Lost quarterfinals to St. Mary’s. They have good size this year and the ability to score from multiple positions. Very solid rotation of seven players that should all be key contributors.

ST. MARY’S GAELS

Last season: 8-5

Coach: Ira Hunt

Key Players:

Mark Bacchus, 6-5, F, Jr, Jaedon Hutchinson, 6-5, G/F, Jr, Darren Marchong, 6-0, G, Soph Jackson McEachern, 6-0, G, Sr, Samuel Murad, 6-3, F, Jr,

ABOUT St. MARY’S: The team in a shortened season got to the Catholic League Championship game but in the end lost the rubber match to Chaminade whom they split regular season 1-1. Toung but talented St. Mary’s team looks to surprise teams around the league as opportunities open up for many young quality players.