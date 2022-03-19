Class A state semifinal: Manhasset vs. Poughkeepsie

Liam Connor scores a game-high 29 points to go with 11 rebounds, and the Notias brothers, Mike (16) and James, totaled 26 points as Manhasset won, 69-55, against Section I champ Poughkeepsie in the state Class A boys basketball semifinals in Glens Falls, New York, on March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) reaches for a rebound during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Notias, right, takes a shot over Poughkeepsie's Nigel Whitaker III during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Mastando, left, defends against Poughkeepsie's Dahomey Francis during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Notias drives to the basket in front of Poughkeepsie's Jahlyl L Morgan during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's James Notias, right, lines up a shot at the end of the first quarter while pressured by Poughkeepsie's Nigel Whitaker III during a Class A semifinal at the state Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Connor, center, grabs a loose ball between Poughkeepsie's Daevon Robinson, left, and Jai Elting during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) fights for a rebound during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Matt Perfetto, looks to the referee for a call during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Connor (24) takes a shot over Poughkeepsie's Dahomey Francis during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley, left, drives past Poughkeepsie's Jahlyl L Morgan during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.