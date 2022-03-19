TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Class A state semifinal: Manhasset vs. Poughkeepsie

Print

Liam Connor scores a game-high 29 points to go with 11 rebounds, and the Notias brothers, Mike (16) and James, totaled 26 points as Manhasset won, 69-55, against Section I champ Poughkeepsie in the state Class A boys basketball semifinals in Glens Falls, New York, on March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) reaches for a rebound
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) reaches for a rebound during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Notias, right, takes a shot over
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Mike Notias, right, takes a shot over Poughkeepsie's Nigel Whitaker III during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Mastando, left, defends against Poughkeepsie's Dahomey
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Mike Mastando, left, defends against Poughkeepsie's Dahomey Francis during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Mike Notias drives to the basket in
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Mike Notias drives to the basket in front of Poughkeepsie's Jahlyl L Morgan during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's James Notias, right, lines up a shot
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's James Notias, right, lines up a shot at the end of the first quarter while pressured by Poughkeepsie's Nigel Whitaker III during a Class A semifinal at the state Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Connor, center, grabs a loose ball
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Liam Connor, center, grabs a loose ball between Poughkeepsie's Daevon Robinson, left, and Jai Elting during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) fights for a rebound
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Liam Buckley (22) fights for a rebound during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Matt Perfetto, looks to the referee for
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Matt Perfetto, looks to the referee for a call during a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Connor (24) takes a shot over
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Liam Connor (24) takes a shot over Poughkeepsie's Dahomey Francis during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset's Liam Buckley, left, drives past Poughkeepsie's Jahlyl
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset's Liam Buckley, left, drives past Poughkeepsie's Jahlyl L Morgan during a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Manhasset head coach George Bruns, left, huddles his
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Manhasset head coach George Bruns, left, huddles his players before a Class A semifinal against Poughkeepsie at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Glens Falls, N.Y., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

More high schools

Baldwin's Gerrad Beaubrun, left, drives to the basket
Class AA state semifinal: Baldwin vs. Mount Vernon
Cicero-North Syracuse's Kat Mcrobbie-Taru (20) defends against Baldwin's
Class AA state semifinals: Baldwin vs. CNS
Pierson's Wilson Bennett, left, tries to call a
Class C state semifinals: Pierson vs. Newfield
West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) moves the ball
Class A state semifinals: West Babylon vs. Averill Park
Tara Murray of St. Mary's gets the crowed
CHSAA 'AA' girls hoops state final: St. Mary's vs. Scanlan
Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point High School competes
Top high school sports photos: March 2022
Didn’t find what you were looking for?