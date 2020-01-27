TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
A moment of silence is observed by the
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Cold Spring Harbor vs. Malverne

Print

Cold Spring Harbor defeated host Malverne, 69-63, in a Nassau B/C boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Newfield's Raiyah Reid #20 drives up court while Photos: Hills East vs. Newfield girls hoops New Hyde Park's Nicholas Levkulic brings the ball Photos: Garden City vs. New Hyde Park boys basketball Erin Harkins of Floral Park gets the layup Photos: Floral Park vs. Lynbrook girls basketball Bayport forward Olivia Monturo moves the ball through Photos: Bayport-Blue Point vs. Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball Sean Walsh of Northport works the ball around Photos: Half Hollow Hills East vs. Northport Ward Melville's Myles Brown plays defense against Central Ward Melville vs. Central Islip photos Rory Connor #15 of Manhasset battles for the Photos: Manhasset vs. Jericho boys hoops Kenny Lazo #1 of Brentwood moves the ball Photos: Brentwood vs. Baldwin boys hoops Gus Louis #1 of Elmont, left, and Dayrien Photos: Elmont vs. Center Moriches boys hoops Sydney Rosenoff of Long Island Lutheran High School Photos: LuHi vs. Longwood girls basketball Miller Place's Thomas Cirrito #10 dries to move Photos: Amityville vs. Miller Place boys basketball Kieran Dorney #32 of Chaminade, right, surveys the Photos: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's boys basketball Sachem East's Ashley Pavan #32 looks to pass Photos: Sachem East vs. Brentwood girls basketball Ava Salti of Half Hollow Hills East looks Photos: Huntington vs. Hills East girls basketball Jaeda Delsoin #25 of Floral Park looks to Photos: Floral Park vs. Wantagh girls basketball Elmont's Gus Louis (1) drives into the paint Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Elmont boys basketball Academy Charter School's Dimitre Martin (11) puts in Photos: Academy Charter vs. East Rockaway boys basketball Daniel Faustin #15 of Wyandanch, left, tries looks Photos: Amityville vs. Wyandanch boys hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search