Aidan Adomaites is more than willing to let his play on the court do his talking.

The 6-5 forward isn’t one to relish in the spotlight, but his play demands plenty of attention. Adomaites had 24 points to lead No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor to a 76-64 victory over No. 3 Oyster Bay in the Nassau B boys basketball semifinals at Farmingdale State College Sunday afternoon.

“He’s a quiet kid,” coach Jason Mercurio said. “He’s not a person of many words but with what he does out on the floor, we wouldn’t be able to have this success without him.”

Cold Spring Harbor (18-2) advances to play No. 1 Malverne (18-2) in the Nassau B final Saturday at Farmingdale State College at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks never trailed after Adomaites’ first field goal of the game gave Cold Spring Harbor a 9-8 lead midway through the first quarter. He finished with seven of his game-high 24 points in the opening period.

“I felt good, we had a lot of preparation coming into the game,” Adomaites said. “We had a lot of confidence.”

“Aidan makes everything easier,” said teammate Kip Dallaris, who added 19 points. “Defense, rebounding and just having someone you can throw the ball up to like that is great.”

After taking a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and expanding that advantage to 35-24 entering halftime, Cold Spring Harbor opened the second half on a 16-6 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 50-30 lead. Dallaris led the team with eight points in the third quarter.

“What Kip did today as a sophomore is just huge for our basketball program,” Mercurio said. “He puts in so much time and so much work. He was at school at 11 a.m. putting up hundreds of shots.”

Jack Vavassis added 12 points and Nick Suter had 11 points for the Seahawks.

Khalil Williams had 20 points and Yahve Jean-Baptiste added 16 points to lead Oyster Bay (13-7).

After participating in the Nassau A playoffs last winter, the Seahawks are excited to face defending Nassau B champion, Malverne. The two teams split their matchups during the regular season.

“We’ve felt like we are one of the best teams on Long Island all year long and we’re excited to play Malverne,” Mercurio said. “We beat them, they beat us and I think it’s going to be a really good game and our guys will be ready.”