Deer Park vs. Center Moriches
Scenes from a Suffolk boys basketball matchup between Deer Park and Center Moriches on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Hills East vs. Smithtown West girls hoops Photos: Elmont vs. Calhoun boys hoops Photos: HHHW vs. Kings Park boys hoops Photos: Center Moriches vs. Glenn girls hoops Photos: Calhoun vs. Jericho boys hoops Photos: Island Trees vs. Wantagh boys hoops Photos: Hills East vs. Copiague boys hoops Photos: Farmingdale vs. Baldwin boys hoops Photos: Northport vs. Lindenhurst girls hoops Photos: Uniondale honors Jo-Jo Wright before season opener Photos: Sayville vs. Mt. Sinai girls hoops Photos: Plainedge vs. Roosevelt girls hoops Photos: Longwood vs. CI boys hoops Photos: Amityville vs. Miller Place boys basketball Photos: Uniondale basketball star Jo-Jo Wright