Despite gritty play, Brentwood falls to powerful All Hallows

Though Zed Key and the Brentwood boys basketball team gave high-powered All Hallows all it could handle for three-quarters, the Indians could not withstand a fourth-quarter surge from the South Bronx school.

Despite Key’s 31 points, Brentwood fell, 65-60, in the Gary Charles Hoops Classic at Adelphi Sunday evening. The Indians led by as many as 16 points midway through the third quarter and took a 50-41 lead into the fourth, but a turnover-filled final period turned out to be their undoing.

“We struggled taking care of the ball,” Brentwood coach Anthony Jimenez said of a fourth quarter that All Hallows finished on a 19-4 run. “We had some unforced errors, and that’s the way it went down for us.”

All Hallows went ahead 59-58 with 1:46 left when Elvys Ceballos made a layup off a steal. It was the Gaels’ first lead since the first minute of the second quarter. Brentwood’s next two possessions also ended in turnovers before Peter Asare went to the line for All Hallows with 21.6 seconds left. He made his first and missed his second, but teammate Donald Hartley got the rebound and was fouled in the act of converting a layup.

Despite the poor ending, for much of the game Brentwood (6-3) showed why they are among the best teams in Suffolk and Key was a major reason why. The 6-8 sophomore wreaked havoc inside. After finishing the first quarter with nine points, he was 7-for-7 from the field with 16 points between the second and third quarters.

“I think at the beginning, when we set the tone, we went to him and he was able to execute,” Jimenez said. “Later on, we got away from that from time to time. When we do that, it hurts us.”

Key was 3-for-5 in the fourth quarter for six points. Jordan Riley added nine points and Alan Houston had seven points for Brentwood. Nicholas Johnson led All Hallows with 21 points.

Brentwood, which is 4-0 in Suffolk I, returns to league play later this week and Jimenez said the experience of playing a talented New York City team should be beneficial.

“We’re glad that we get to compete against top teams,” he said. “We really haven’t scheduled anybody that we can get through easily. Our non-league competition is hopefully going to be invaluable in the long run and that’s why we schedule these games.”